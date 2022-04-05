SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Federal Bank Ltd, Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd, HSIL Ltd and Centrum Capital Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 05 April 2022.

SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd tumbled 4.07% to Rs 841.1 at 14:51 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 54.6 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 46834 shares in the past one month.

Federal Bank Ltd crashed 3.76% to Rs 98.65. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 18.76 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9.08 lakh shares in the past one month.

Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd lost 3.18% to Rs 2464.15. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1865 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2372 shares in the past one month.

HSIL Ltd slipped 3.01% to Rs 312.55. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 39985 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 20481 shares in the past one month.

Centrum Capital Ltd fell 2.90% to Rs 30.15. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 3.37 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.84 lakh shares in the past one month.

