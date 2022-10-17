Macrotech Developers Ltd Falls 5.62%, S&P BSE Realty Index index Drops 1.21%

Macrotech Developers Ltd has lost 10.82% over last one month compared to 8.73% fall in S&P BSE Realty Index index and 1.99% drop in the SENSEX

Macrotech Developers Ltd lost 5.62% today to trade at Rs 923.45. The S&P BSE Realty Index index is down 1.21% to quote at 3305.81. The index is down 8.73 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Prestige Estates Projects Ltd decreased 3.02% and Sobha Ltd lost 2.73% on the day. The S&P BSE Realty Index index went down 22.86 % over last one year compared to the 5.93% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

Macrotech Developers Ltd has lost 10.82% over last one month compared to 8.73% fall in S&P BSE Realty Index index and 1.99% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 0 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 6973 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1538.65 on 01 Dec 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 0 on 17 Oct 2022.

