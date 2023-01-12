Macrotech Developers Ltd Spurts 3.11%

Macrotech Developers Ltd has added 4.02% over last one month compared to 3.76% fall in S&P BSE Realty Index index and 3.92% drop in the SENSEX

Macrotech Developers Ltd rose 3.11% today to trade at Rs 1067.75. The S&P BSE Realty Index index is up 0.87% to quote at 3419.13. The index is down 3.76 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, DLF Ltd increased 1.56% and Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd added 0.98% on the day. The S&P BSE Realty Index index went down 15.08 % over last one year compared to the 1.74% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

Macrotech Developers Ltd has added 4.02% over last one month compared to 3.76% fall in S&P BSE Realty Index index and 3.92% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 5 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 8266 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1391 on 02 Feb 2022. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 814.85 on 26 May 2022.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)