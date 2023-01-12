RailTel Corporation bags Rs 170 crore contract from Puducherry Government

The public sector enterprise said that it has received the work order from Department of Revenue and Disaster Management, Government of Puducherry, valued at Rs 170.11 crore.

The contract involves designing, development, supply, installation, testing & commissioning (SITC), operation & maintenance (O&M) for 5 years of Integrated Command Control Centre and other associated activities for Puducherry Smart City.

RailTel, a "Mini Ratna (Category-I)" central public sector enterprise is an information and communications technology (ICT) provider and one of the largest neutral telecom infrastructure providers in the country owning a pan-India optic fiber network on exclusive right of way (ROW) along railway track. As on 30 September 2022, the Government of India holds 72.84% stake in the company.

The company's consolidated net profit declined 18.2% to Rs 55.24 crore despite of 19.6% rise in net sales to Rs 428.71 crore in Q2 FY23 over Q2 FY22.

The scrip had advanced 1.06% to end at Rs 124.20 on the BSE yesterday.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)