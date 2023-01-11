Bharti Airtel Ltd Partly Paidup leads losers in 'A' group

Varun Beverages Ltd, Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd, Sindhu Trade Links Ltd and Tejas Networks Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 11 January 2023.

Bharti Airtel Ltd Partly Paidup lost 5.43% to Rs 395.4 at 14:47 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 9501 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3911 shares in the past one month.

Varun Beverages Ltd crashed 4.31% to Rs 1231.75. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 38996 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 47879 shares in the past one month.

Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd tumbled 4.16% to Rs 428.9. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.5 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.03 lakh shares in the past one month.

Sindhu Trade Links Ltd pared 4.06% to Rs 21.25. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 5.99 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.48 lakh shares in the past one month.

Tejas Networks Ltd slipped 3.80% to Rs 576.75. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 26054 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 42709 shares in the past one month.

