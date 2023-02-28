Madura Micro Finance reports standalone net profit of Rs 22.43 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 38.05% to Rs 154.16 croreNet profit of Madura Micro Finance reported to Rs 22.43 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 9.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 38.05% to Rs 154.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 111.67 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales154.16111.67 38 OPM %58.0830.71 -PBDT30.37-10.79 LP PBT29.66-11.94 LP NP22.43-9.01 LP
