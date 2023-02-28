Shubham Housing Development Finance Co standalone net profit rises 284.72% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 35.93% to Rs 114.79 crore

Net profit of Shubham Housing Development Finance Co rose 284.72% to Rs 22.66 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 5.89 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 35.93% to Rs 114.79 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 84.45 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.

