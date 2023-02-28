Pahal Financial Services Pvt reports standalone net profit of Rs 3.45 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 50.69% to Rs 66.92 croreNet profit of Pahal Financial Services Pvt reported to Rs 3.45 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 1.85 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 50.69% to Rs 66.92 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 44.41 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales66.9244.41 51 OPM %56.2056.81 -PBDT4.53-1.65 LP PBT4.21-1.95 LP NP3.45-1.85 LP
