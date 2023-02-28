Sattva Holding & Trading Co Pvt reports standalone net profit of Rs 7.11 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Aster Pharmacy enters into JV with Al Hokair Holding Group
Unisys Software and Holding Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the September 2022 quarter
NTDV announces change in directorate of RRPR Holding (promoter group vehicle)
Unisys Software and Holding Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.06 crore in the December 2022 quarter
Tata Steel, RIL, Hero MotoCorp, Cipla in focus
-
Sales rise 15.44% to Rs 24.67 croreNet profit of Sattva Holding & Trading Co Pvt reported to Rs 7.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 2.22 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 15.44% to Rs 24.67 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 21.37 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales24.6721.37 15 OPM %98.1898.22 -PBDT11.601.86 524 PBT11.551.82 535 NP7.11-2.22 LP
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU