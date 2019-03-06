JUST IN
Magellanic Cloud consolidated net profit rises 63.16% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 25.05% to Rs 52.82 crore

Net profit of Magellanic Cloud rose 63.16% to Rs 0.93 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.57 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 25.05% to Rs 52.82 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 42.24 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales52.8242.24 25 OPM %3.142.04 -PBDT1.720.82 110 PBT1.610.77 109 NP0.930.57 63

First Published: Wed, March 06 2019. 17:36 IST

