National Stock Exchange Of India standalone net profit declines 1.69% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 14.61% to Rs 628.20 crore

Net profit of National Stock Exchange Of India declined 1.69% to Rs 326.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 331.76 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 14.61% to Rs 628.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 548.13 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales628.20548.13 15 OPM %69.1866.49 -PBDT536.12498.51 8 PBT507.20470.01 8 NP326.16331.76 -2

First Published: Fri, February 22 2019. 16:36 IST

