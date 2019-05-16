Manappuram Finance consolidated net profit rises 43.04% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 22.34% to Rs 1084.86 crore

Net profit of rose 43.04% to Rs 258.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 180.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 22.34% to Rs 1084.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 886.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 37.40% to Rs 929.48 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 676.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 20.33% to Rs 4116.32 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 3420.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

1084.86886.774116.323420.7667.7061.7167.0460.72399.16293.961502.531105.16380.13275.571427.291036.90258.34180.61929.48676.48

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)