Manappuram Finance consolidated net profit rises 43.04% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 22.34% to Rs 1084.86 croreNet profit of Manappuram Finance rose 43.04% to Rs 258.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 180.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 22.34% to Rs 1084.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 886.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 37.40% to Rs 929.48 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 676.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 20.33% to Rs 4116.32 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 3420.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales1084.86886.77 22 4116.323420.76 20 OPM %67.7061.71 -67.0460.72 - PBDT399.16293.96 36 1502.531105.16 36 PBT380.13275.57 38 1427.291036.90 38 NP258.34180.61 43 929.48676.48 37
