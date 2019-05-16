Amarnath Securities reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 11.11% to Rs 0.10 crore

Securities reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 11.11% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 48.28% to Rs 0.15 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 25.93% to Rs 0.40 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

0.100.090.400.5420.0044.4455.0075.930.020.040.220.410.010.040.210.4000.020.150.29

