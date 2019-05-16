Amarnath Securities reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 11.11% to Rs 0.10 croreAmarnath Securities reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 11.11% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit declined 48.28% to Rs 0.15 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 25.93% to Rs 0.40 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales0.100.09 11 0.400.54 -26 OPM %20.0044.44 -55.0075.93 - PBDT0.020.04 -50 0.220.41 -46 PBT0.010.04 -75 0.210.40 -48 NP00.02 -100 0.150.29 -48
