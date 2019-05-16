Coromandel Engineering Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.30 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Coromandel Engineering Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.02 crore in the December 2018 quarter
Woman, 2 granddaughters drown in pond in AP's Krishna district
3 drown in pond in AP's Krishna district
Coromandel International jumps after good Q4 outcome
Reliance Communications Ltd leads losers in 'A' group
-
Sales rise 4.92% to Rs 10.87 croreNet Loss of Coromandel Engineering Company reported to Rs 3.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 4.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 4.92% to Rs 10.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 10.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 11.82 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 12.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 40.68% to Rs 45.72 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 32.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales10.8710.36 5 45.7232.50 41 OPM %-4.69-9.27 --5.27-14.03 - PBDT-2.05-1.63 -26 -7.90-7.23 -9 PBT-2.94-2.51 -17 -11.46-10.91 -5 NP-3.30-4.17 21 -11.82-12.57 6
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU