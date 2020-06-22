JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Orbit Exports consolidated net profit declines 3.54% in the March 2020 quarter

Maruti Securities reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Mahaan Foods standalone net profit declines 18.18% in the March 2020 quarter

Topics
Business Finance

Capital Market 

Sales rise 394.87% to Rs 1.93 crore

Net profit of Mahaan Foods declined 18.18% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 394.87% to Rs 1.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 66.77% to Rs 1.06 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 3.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 768.85% to Rs 5.30 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales1.930.39 395 5.300.61 769 OPM %18.130 -22.08-36.07 - PBDT0.530.12 342 1.750.52 237 PBT0.520.11 373 1.700.42 305 NP0.090.11 -18 1.063.19 -67

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, June 22 2020. 16:27 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU