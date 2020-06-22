Mahaan Foods standalone net profit declines 18.18% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 394.87% to Rs 1.93 crore

Net profit of Mahaan Foods declined 18.18% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 394.87% to Rs 1.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 66.77% to Rs 1.06 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 3.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 768.85% to Rs 5.30 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

1.930.395.300.6118.13022.08-36.070.530.121.750.520.520.111.700.420.090.111.063.19

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)