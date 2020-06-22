Mahaan Foods standalone net profit declines 18.18% in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Mahaan Foods standalone net profit declines 76.85% in the December 2019 quarter
Heritage Foods consolidated net profit declines 22.63% in the December 2019 quarter
NxtDigital reports consolidated net profit of Rs 28.85 crore in the December 2019 quarter
Thinkink Picturez reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.78 crore in the December 2019 quarter
Amaze Entertech reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2019 quarter
-
Sales rise 394.87% to Rs 1.93 croreNet profit of Mahaan Foods declined 18.18% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 394.87% to Rs 1.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 66.77% to Rs 1.06 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 3.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 768.85% to Rs 5.30 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales1.930.39 395 5.300.61 769 OPM %18.130 -22.08-36.07 - PBDT0.530.12 342 1.750.52 237 PBT0.520.11 373 1.700.42 305 NP0.090.11 -18 1.063.19 -67
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU