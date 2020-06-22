Orbit Exports consolidated net profit declines 3.54% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 0.47% to Rs 29.91 croreNet profit of Orbit Exports declined 3.54% to Rs 3.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 3.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 0.47% to Rs 29.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 30.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 1.98% to Rs 26.26 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 25.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 5.13% to Rs 142.02 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 135.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales29.9130.05 0 142.02135.09 5 OPM %18.8918.50 -28.8127.75 - PBDT6.737.23 -7 45.9941.70 10 PBT3.844.63 -17 34.3033.11 4 NP3.273.39 -4 26.2625.75 2
