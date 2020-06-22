Orbit Exports consolidated net profit declines 3.54% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 0.47% to Rs 29.91 crore

Net profit of Orbit Exports declined 3.54% to Rs 3.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 3.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 0.47% to Rs 29.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 30.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 1.98% to Rs 26.26 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 25.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 5.13% to Rs 142.02 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 135.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

29.9130.05142.02135.0918.8918.5028.8127.756.737.2345.9941.703.844.6334.3033.113.273.3926.2625.75

