Orbit Exports standalone net profit declines 7.11% in the March 2020 quarter
Orbit Exports consolidated net profit declines 3.54% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 0.47% to Rs 29.91 crore

Net profit of Orbit Exports declined 3.54% to Rs 3.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 3.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 0.47% to Rs 29.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 30.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 1.98% to Rs 26.26 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 25.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 5.13% to Rs 142.02 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 135.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales29.9130.05 0 142.02135.09 5 OPM %18.8918.50 -28.8127.75 - PBDT6.737.23 -7 45.9941.70 10 PBT3.844.63 -17 34.3033.11 4 NP3.273.39 -4 26.2625.75 2

First Published: Mon, June 22 2020. 16:01 IST

