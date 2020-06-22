United Nilgiri Tea Estates Company standalone net profit declines 93.33% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 33.16% to Rs 15.38 croreNet profit of United Nilgiri Tea Estates Company declined 93.33% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 33.16% to Rs 15.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 11.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 25.47% to Rs 10.71 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 14.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 4.49% to Rs 58.77 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 61.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales15.3811.55 33 58.7761.53 -4 OPM %4.162.16 -14.8516.04 - PBDT1.343.23 -59 16.6518.07 -8 PBT0.612.57 -76 13.8815.36 -10 NP0.152.25 -93 10.7114.37 -25
