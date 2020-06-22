United Nilgiri Tea Estates Company standalone net profit declines 93.33% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 33.16% to Rs 15.38 crore

Net profit of United Nilgiri Tea Estates Company declined 93.33% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 33.16% to Rs 15.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 11.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 25.47% to Rs 10.71 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 14.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 4.49% to Rs 58.77 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 61.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

15.3811.5558.7761.534.162.1614.8516.041.343.2316.6518.070.612.5713.8815.360.152.2510.7114.37

