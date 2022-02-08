Jindal Stainless Q3 PAT grows 160% YoY to Rs 442 cr

Jindal Stainless' consolidated net profit surged 159.6% to Rs 441.78 crore on a 58.2% surge in net sales to Rs 5,670.02 crore in Q3 December 2021 over Q3 December 2020.

Consolidated profit before tax (PBT) soared 139.1% to Rs 654.07 crore in Q3 FY22 from Rs 273.60 crore in Q3 FY21. EBITDA during the quarter stood at Rs 797 crore. Domestic share of sales volume stood at 74% in Q3 FY22 as against 85% in Q3 FY21 and 77% in Q2 FY22. Exports share of sales volumes was at 26% in Q3 FY22 as compared to 15% in Q3 FY21 and 23% in Q2 FY21.

Jindal Stainless (JSL) continued to register profitable growth by harnessing export markets, while maintaining total sales level on a Y-o-Y basis. A sharp product mix, attuned to market demands, helped the company remain agile and responsive to customer requirement.

The company maintained its stronghold in the lifts and escalators segment. Due to a bullish demand from the industrial and construction sectors, JSL worked on various government infrastructure projects where stainless steel is a preferred alternative on a lifecycle costing approach. As part of its drive to increase its proportion of value-added products, JSL upped sales of its special grades (such as Duplex, Super Austenitic) and Chequered Plates.

The company supplied customized and value-added grades for Desalination Plant at Dahej, Assam Bio refinery, HURL Fertilizer plants, and fleet mode nuclear projects, among others. However, shortage of semiconductor in the passenger vehicle segment and moderate demand from two-wheeler segment led to slight dip in the automotive sector during the quarter. The pipe and tube segment also witnessed a minor decline owing to a lower than expected market demand and higher raw material prices.

In order to counter imports of subsidized stainless steel (SS) from China and Indonesia, which have doubled on a year-to-date basis, JSL strategically increased its exports share from 15% in Q3 FY21 to 26% during Q3 FY22.

On a sequential basis, consolidated revenue and PAT in Q3 FY22 grew 13% Q-o-Q and 7% Q-o-Q respectively. Consolidated SS Sales Volume fell 4% to 2,47,607 MT in Q3 FY22 as compared to 2,56,664 MT in Q2 FY22. EBITDA grew 7% to Rs 797 crore in Q3 FY22 from Rs 748 crore in Q2 FY22.

Standalone revenue and PAT in Q3 FY22 grew 11% Q-o-Q and 3% Q-o-Q respectively, in line with global commodity price increase. With 36% of domestic market captured by imports, JSL managed to maintain its profitability with better product mix and export planning. The interest cost stood at Rs 89 crore in Q3 FY22 over Rs 79 crore in Q2 FY22 due to higher working capital utilization during the Q3 FY22.

Commenting on the Q3 performance, Abhyuday Jindal, the managing director (MD) of JSL, said, "An intelligent product mix and the agility to step up exports helped JSL in maintaining profitability despite stiff and unfair competition from Chinese and Indonesian imports. We are always on the lookout for new avenues for stainless steel applications that can keep us ahead of competition and boost our share in domestic and export markets. Sharp focus on financial prudence and strong operating fundamentals have served us well, and we will continue to strategize business as per market dynamics."

The board has decided to raise funds, along with any other co-issuer, by way of issue of debt securities including secured or unsecured non-convertible redeemable debentures or bonds or commercial paper or notes (listed/unlisted) or any combination thereof, through private placement basis or otherwise, in one or more tranches or any other method in the domestic/ international market up to an aggregate principal amount of Rs 3,500 crore or its equivalent in any freely convertible foreign currency.

Shares of Jindal Stainless (JSL) declined 3.59% to Rs 209.75 on BSE. JSL is one of the largest manufacturers of SS in India with steel melting capacity of 1.1 MTPA (metric tonnes per annum).

