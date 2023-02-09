Mahalaxmi Seamless standalone net profit declines 46.15% in the December 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales decline 16.36% to Rs 0.46 croreNet profit of Mahalaxmi Seamless declined 46.15% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 16.36% to Rs 0.46 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.55 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales0.460.55 -16 OPM %45.6556.36 -PBDT0.190.26 -27 PBT0.070.13 -46 NP0.070.13 -46
