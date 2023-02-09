Mahalaxmi Seamless standalone net profit declines 46.15% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 16.36% to Rs 0.46 crore

Net profit of Mahalaxmi Seamless declined 46.15% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 16.36% to Rs 0.46 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.55 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.0.460.5545.6556.360.190.260.070.130.070.13

