JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Healthy Investments standalone net profit declines 94.74% in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Mahamaya Steel Industries consolidated net profit rises 97.14% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 31.34% to Rs 164.16 crore

Net profit of Mahamaya Steel Industries rose 97.14% to Rs 1.38 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 31.34% to Rs 164.16 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 124.99 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales164.16124.99 31 OPM %1.822.79 -PBDT2.762.54 9 PBT1.141.06 8 NP1.380.70 97

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Mon, November 14 2022. 14:26 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU