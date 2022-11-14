Mahamaya Steel Industries consolidated net profit rises 97.14% in the September 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 31.34% to Rs 164.16 croreNet profit of Mahamaya Steel Industries rose 97.14% to Rs 1.38 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 31.34% to Rs 164.16 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 124.99 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales164.16124.99 31 OPM %1.822.79 -PBDT2.762.54 9 PBT1.141.06 8 NP1.380.70 97
