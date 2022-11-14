Mahamaya Steel Industries consolidated net profit rises 97.14% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 31.34% to Rs 164.16 crore

Net profit of Mahamaya Steel Industries rose 97.14% to Rs 1.38 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 31.34% to Rs 164.16 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 124.99 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.164.16124.991.822.792.762.541.141.061.380.70

