Mahanagar Gas standalone net profit declines 19.74% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 88.24% to Rs 1562.66 croreNet profit of Mahanagar Gas declined 19.74% to Rs 163.97 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 204.29 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 88.24% to Rs 1562.66 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 830.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales1562.66830.14 88 OPM %16.1836.35 -PBDT276.35322.33 -14 PBT221.25275.05 -20 NP163.97204.29 -20
