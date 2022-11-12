Mahanagar Gas standalone net profit declines 19.74% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 88.24% to Rs 1562.66 crore

Net profit of Mahanagar Gas declined 19.74% to Rs 163.97 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 204.29 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 88.24% to Rs 1562.66 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 830.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.1562.66830.1416.1836.35276.35322.33221.25275.05163.97204.29

