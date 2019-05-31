Mahanagar Telephone Nigam reports standalone net loss of Rs 755.51 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 9.04% to Rs 536.84 crore

Net Loss of reported to Rs 755.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 900.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 9.04% to Rs 536.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 492.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 3390.20 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 2973.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 16.19% to Rs 1987.80 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 2371.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

