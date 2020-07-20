U P Hotels standalone net profit declines 50.17% in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
P. H. Capital standalone net profit declines 14.29% in the December 2019 quarter
P I Industries consolidated net profit declines 11.93% in the March 2020 quarter
S P Apparels consolidated net profit declines 85.28% in the March 2020 quarter
P I Industries consolidated net profit rises 12.44% in the December 2019 quarter
S P Capital Financing standalone net profit rises 600.00% in the December 2019 quarter
-
Sales decline 19.20% to Rs 28.07 croreNet profit of U P Hotels declined 50.17% to Rs 2.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 5.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 19.20% to Rs 28.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 34.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 43.45% to Rs 3.71 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 6.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 7.21% to Rs 97.54 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 105.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales28.0734.74 -19 97.54105.12 -7 OPM %7.6221.45 -5.6310.92 - PBDT3.429.41 -64 10.6816.03 -33 PBT2.597.75 -67 3.689.09 -60 NP2.905.82 -50 3.716.56 -43
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU