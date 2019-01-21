JTL Infra commences trial production at greenfield plant at Mangaon, Raigad

JTL Infra announced that as part of the company's geographically diversified and in order to meet the growing demand of Company's products in domestic as well as in international market, trial production started at the Company's new Greenfield state of the art at Mangoan, Raigad,

Phase-I of this plant having installed capacity of 100,000 MT per Annum for manufacturing ERW Black and Pre-galvanized Tubes, Pipes and Hollow Sections, Solar Sections shall be fully operational within the Q4-FY19 and ''ll fortify company''s positioning in industry matrix with increased sales and profitability.

