Mahindra CIE Automotive reports standalone net loss of Rs 46.72 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Mahindra CIE Automotive tumbles after Q4 PAT slumped 86%
Mahindra CIE Automotive shares end in red for 10th straight session
Mahindra CIE Automotive drops after weak Q4 outcome
Mahindra CIE Automotive consolidated net profit declines 86.36% in the March 2020 quarter
Mahindra CIE Automotive consolidated net profit declines 89.98% in the December 2019 quarter
-
Sales decline 74.50% to Rs 188.59 croreNet loss of Mahindra CIE Automotive reported to Rs 46.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 40.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 74.50% to Rs 188.59 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 739.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales188.59739.62 -75 OPM %-24.0412.05 -PBDT-42.9491.13 PL PBT-61.9764.01 PL NP-46.7240.85 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU