Mahindra CIE Automotive reports standalone net loss of Rs 46.72 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 74.50% to Rs 188.59 crore

Net loss of Mahindra CIE Automotive reported to Rs 46.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 40.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 74.50% to Rs 188.59 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 739.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.188.59739.62-24.0412.05-42.9491.13-61.9764.01-46.7240.85

