Allsec Technologies consolidated net profit declines 50.08% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 11.12% to Rs 63.92 crore

Net profit of Allsec Technologies declined 50.08% to Rs 6.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 12.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 11.12% to Rs 63.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 71.92 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.63.9271.9220.3226.5613.7619.828.0714.786.0312.08

