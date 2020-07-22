Allsec Technologies consolidated net profit declines 50.08% in the June 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Sales decline 11.12% to Rs 63.92 crore

Net profit of Allsec Technologies declined 50.08% to Rs 6.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 12.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 11.12% to Rs 63.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 71.92 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales63.9271.92 -11 OPM %20.3226.56 -PBDT13.7619.82 -31 PBT8.0714.78 -45 NP6.0312.08 -50

First Published: Wed, July 22 2020. 07:01 IST

