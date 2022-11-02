Grindwell Norton consolidated net profit rises 25.08% in the September 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 23.80% to Rs 634.66 croreNet profit of Grindwell Norton rose 25.08% to Rs 90.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 72.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 23.80% to Rs 634.66 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 512.67 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales634.66512.67 24 OPM %19.2119.64 -PBDT135.41110.08 23 PBT119.8496.78 24 NP90.0672.00 25
