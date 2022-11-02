Grindwell Norton consolidated net profit rises 25.08% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 23.80% to Rs 634.66 crore

Net profit of Grindwell Norton rose 25.08% to Rs 90.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 72.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 23.80% to Rs 634.66 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 512.67 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.634.66512.6719.2119.64135.41110.08119.8496.7890.0672.00

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)