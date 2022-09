Mahindra Lifespace Developers allots 30,171 equity shares under ESOS

Mahindra Lifespace Developers has allotted 30,171 new fully paid-up Equity Shares of Rs.10/- each to the Eligible Employees pursuant to the exercise of Options granted under Employee Stock Options Scheme 2012 (ESOS - 2012).

Pursuant to this allotment, the issued equity capital of the Company has increased from Rs. 154,69,88,820 to Rs. 154,72,90,530 and subscribed & paid-up equity capital of the Company has increased from Rs. 154,54,56,930 to Rs. 154,57,58,640.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)