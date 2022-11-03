Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services consolidated net profit declines 55.41% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 2.81% to Rs 3010.95 crore

Net profit of Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services declined 55.41% to Rs 490.38 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1099.78 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 2.81% to Rs 3010.95 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2928.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.3010.952928.7064.4489.15778.521501.78723.951467.57490.381099.78

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)