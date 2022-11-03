JUST IN
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services consolidated net profit declines 55.41% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 2.81% to Rs 3010.95 crore

Net profit of Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services declined 55.41% to Rs 490.38 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1099.78 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 2.81% to Rs 3010.95 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2928.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales3010.952928.70 3 OPM %64.4489.15 -PBDT778.521501.78 -48 PBT723.951467.57 -51 NP490.381099.78 -55

First Published: Thu, November 03 2022. 08:07 IST

