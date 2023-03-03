JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Mastek appoints Vijay Iyer as President of Americas

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services announces key business parameters for Feb'23
Business Standard

HDFC Bank completes issuance of bonds aggregating USD 750 million

Capital Market 

HDFC Bank has completed the issuance of U.

S.$ 750,000,000 5.686% Senior Unsecured Reg S US$ Bonds (Notes) under the US$ 3 Billion Medium Term Note Programme of the Issuer, to overseas investors.

The Notes will be listed on the India International Exchange (IFSC) (India INX) and the NSE IFSC (NSE International Exchange).

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Fri, March 03 2023. 09:11 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU