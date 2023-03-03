HDFC Bank completes issuance of bonds aggregating USD 750 million

-
ALSO READ
HDFC Life receives approval for change in promoter of sponsor to HDFC Bank
Board of Shriram Transport Finance Company takes note of NCLT sanction for scheme of arrangement and amalgamation
Board of Balmer Lawrie & Company takes note of cessation of director (finance) cum CFO
Market opens on a firm note; breadth strong
RBI Releases Concept Note On Central Bank Digital Currency
-
S.$ 750,000,000 5.686% Senior Unsecured Reg S US$ Bonds (Notes) under the US$ 3 Billion Medium Term Note Programme of the Issuer, to overseas investors.
The Notes will be listed on the India International Exchange (IFSC) (India INX) and the NSE IFSC (NSE International Exchange).
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU