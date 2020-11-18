Refex Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Thomas Cook (India) Ltd, AYM Syntex Ltd and Aro Granite Industries Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 18 November 2020.

Refex Industries Ltd surged 19.97% to Rs 84.4 at 12:03 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.47 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 35552 shares in the past one month.

Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals Ltd spiked 19.93% to Rs 69.2. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.72 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 22254 shares in the past one month.

Thomas Cook (India) Ltd soared 19.91% to Rs 53.3. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 5.09 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.59 lakh shares in the past one month.

AYM Syntex Ltd advanced 18.24% to Rs 38.25. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 44452 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8849 shares in the past one month.

Aro Granite Industries Ltd added 16.44% to Rs 34.7. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 24623 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7039 shares in the past one month.

