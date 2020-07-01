Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd soars 1.02%, rises for third straight session

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd is quoting at Rs 515.9, up 1.02% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 22.57% in last one year as compared to a 12.48% fall in NIFTY and a 15.96% fall in the Nifty Auto index.

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 515.9, up 1.02% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.18% on the day, quoting at 10423.4. The Sensex is at 35371.61, up 1.31%. Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd has added around 11.46% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd is a constituent, has added around 4.49% in last one month and is currently quoting at 6719.15, up 0.63% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 26.24 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 77.76 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 514.3, up 1.22% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 28.98 based on TTM earnings ending March 20.

