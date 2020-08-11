Nagreeka Exports Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Lotus Eye Hospital & Institute Ltd, Kokuyo Camlin Ltd, Andrew Yule & Company Ltd and Inspirisys Solutions Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 11 August 2020.

Nagreeka Exports Ltd lost 8.38% to Rs 16.61 at 14:38 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 55266 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8360 shares in the past one month.

Lotus Eye Hospital & Institute Ltd tumbled 6.75% to Rs 29. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 451 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 247 shares in the past one month.

Kokuyo Camlin Ltd crashed 6.71% to Rs 58.4. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 32713 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 26883 shares in the past one month.

Andrew Yule & Company Ltd dropped 6.67% to Rs 15.24. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2.13 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.04 lakh shares in the past one month.

Inspirisys Solutions Ltd slipped 6.35% to Rs 27.3. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 3209 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13754 shares in the past one month.

