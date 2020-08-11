Laurus Labs Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Alkem Laboratories Ltd, Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd, CARE Ratings Ltd and Metropolis Healthcare Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 11 August 2020.

Laurus Labs Ltd lost 6.56% to Rs 1051.3 at 14:53 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.49 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.05 lakh shares in the past one month.

Alkem Laboratories Ltd crashed 5.99% to Rs 2799. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 10964 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9669 shares in the past one month.

Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd tumbled 5.41% to Rs 539.65. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 74386 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1 lakh shares in the past one month.

CARE Ratings Ltd corrected 5.03% to Rs 417.3. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 15852 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4969 shares in the past one month.

Metropolis Healthcare Ltd shed 5.00% to Rs 1627.15. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 6973 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5745 shares in the past one month.

