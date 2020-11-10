Indian Hotels Co Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd, V I P Industries Ltd, Phoenix Mills Ltd and Bajaj Finance Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 10 November 2020.

Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd, V I P Industries Ltd, Phoenix Mills Ltd and Bajaj Finance Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 10 November 2020.

Indian Hotels Co Ltd spiked 11.38% to Rs 110.6 at 11:54 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 5.49 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.88 lakh shares in the past one month.

Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd soared 9.95% to Rs 30.95. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 13.5 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.18 lakh shares in the past one month.

V I P Industries Ltd surged 8.02% to Rs 313.8. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.74 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 23540 shares in the past one month.

Phoenix Mills Ltd rose 7.81% to Rs 604.6. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 10203 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 97235 shares in the past one month.

Bajaj Finance Ltd gained 6.55% to Rs 4120.05. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.49 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.57 lakh shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)