Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd up for third straight session

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 999, up 4.84% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.81% on the day, quoting at 16648.1. The Sensex is at 55914.75, up 1.88%. Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd has risen around 8.43% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 5.17% in last one month and is currently quoting at 11270.25, up 2.08% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 76.36 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 33.17 lakh shares in last one month.

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd is up 23.65% in last one year as compared to a 6.84% spurt in NIFTY and a 9.65% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 29.46 based on TTM earnings ending December 21.

