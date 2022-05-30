Mindtree Ltd gains for third consecutive session

Mindtree Ltd is quoting at Rs 3012, up 5.08% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 25.8% in last one year as compared to a 6.84% jump in NIFTY and a 9.83% jump in the Nifty FMCG index.

Mindtree Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 3012, up 5.08% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.81% on the day, quoting at 16648.1. The Sensex is at 55914.75, up 1.88%. Mindtree Ltd has dropped around 13.45% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Mindtree Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 4.36% in last one month and is currently quoting at 28641.6, up 3.98% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 5.18 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 8.63 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 3019.1, up 5.3% on the day. Mindtree Ltd is up 25.8% in last one year as compared to a 6.84% jump in NIFTY and a 9.83% jump in the Nifty FMCG index.

The PE of the stock is 28.6 based on TTM earnings ending March 22.

