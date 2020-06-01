Mahindra & Mahindra sells 24,341 tractors in May 2020

Mahindra & Mahindra's Farm Equipment Sector (FES) announced its tractor sales numbers for May 2020.

Domestic sales in May 2020 were at 24,017 units, as against 23,539 units during May 2019.

Total tractor sales (Domestic + Exports) during May 2020 were at 24,341 units, as against 24,704 units for the same period last year.

Exports for the month stood at 324 units.

