Mahindra & Mahindra to acquire balance stake in subsidiary - Mahindra Aerospace

Mahindra & Mahindra has on 24 March 2023 executed a share purchase agreement to acquire 7,67,59,301 equity shares of Mahindra Aerospace (MAPL), a subsidiary of the company from other shareholders of MAPL.

Upon completion of the said transaction, the shareholding of the company in MAPL would increase from 91.59% to 100% of the equity share capital of MAPL.

Consequently, MAPL would become a wholly owned subsidiary of the company.

