Mahindra World City receives certification for Zero Waste to Landfill (ZWL)

Mahindra World City, Chennai, a first-of-its-kind integrated city built on environment-friendly principles, has achieved yet another milestone by becoming the first integrated city in India to receive third-party Zero Waste to Landfill (ZWL) certification. As part of its ZWL commitments, MWC Chennai is diverting 99 percent of waste (amounting to nearly 135 tons of waste) generated within its industrial zone away from landfills, thereby avoiding ~115 tonnes of CO2 emissions every month. The certification was conferred on MWC Chennai by Intertek, a globally recognised organisation responsible for auditing and certifying ZWL sites.
On average, MWC Chennai generates nearly 40 tonnes of compost and 3,000 kg of biogas per month.
An onsite biodigester of 10 tons capacity treats 5,000 kg of biodegradable waste each year. The biogas produced fuels CNG generators, tractors and local shuttle buses, thus enabling environment-friendly transportation in and around MWC Chennai. Recycled items include multi-layered plastics, tissues and coconut shells.
