Shreyans Industries Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Superhouse Ltd, Dynemic Products Ltd, Ceinsys Tech Ltd and Max Ventures and Industries Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 15 November 2021.

Shreyans Industries Ltd lost 12.98% to Rs 114 at 14:35 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 21949 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5446 shares in the past one month.

Superhouse Ltd tumbled 12.46% to Rs 162.7. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 27219 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4009 shares in the past one month.

Dynemic Products Ltd crashed 12.30% to Rs 555. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 23256 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 17750 shares in the past one month.

Ceinsys Tech Ltd dropped 11.90% to Rs 148. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 5598 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1004 shares in the past one month.

Max Ventures and Industries Ltd fell 11.48% to Rs 134.55. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.6 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 29600 shares in the past one month.

