Information Technology shares fall

Information Technology stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE IT Sector index falling 681.55 points or 2.22% at 30015.26 at 13:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE IT Sector index, C.E. Info Systems Ltd (down 9.35%), Infibeam Avenues Ltd (down 9.27%),Datamatics Global Services Ltd (down 8.15%),Cerebra Integrated Technologies Ltd (down 7.89%),NIIT Ltd (down 7.54%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd (down 7.47%), Nazara Technologies Ltd (down 7.2%), Mastek Ltd (down 6.89%), Ramco Systems Ltd (down 6.6%), and Cybertech Systems & Software Ltd (down 6.36%).

On the other hand, Zensar Technologies Ltd (up 2.15%), Sonata Software Ltd (up 0.38%), and Coforge Ltd (up 0.15%) moved up.

At 13:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 552.8 or 1.02% at 53812.05.

The Nifty 50 index was down 168.45 points or 1.04% at 16071.6.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 801.91 points or 3.07% at 25276.67.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 128.65 points or 1.63% at 7759.71.

On BSE,447 shares were trading in green, 2883 were trading in red and 118 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)