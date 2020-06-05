Surana Telecom and Power Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

AMD Industries Ltd, Bhagyanagar Properties Ltd, Geecee Ventures Ltd and Universus Photo Imagings Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 05 June 2020.

AMD Industries Ltd, Bhagyanagar Properties Ltd, Geecee Ventures Ltd and Universus Photo Imagings Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 05 June 2020.

Surana Telecom and Power Ltd tumbled 8.55% to Rs 3.1 at 14:38 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 266 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9278 shares in the past one month.

AMD Industries Ltd lost 8.36% to Rs 14.8. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 650 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6490 shares in the past one month.

Bhagyanagar Properties Ltd crashed 6.17% to Rs 19. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 200 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1435 shares in the past one month.

Geecee Ventures Ltd pared 5.27% to Rs 75.5. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 7543 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3544 shares in the past one month.

Universus Photo Imagings Ltd shed 5.26% to Rs 90. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 37 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 585 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)