Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Sathavahana Ispat Ltd, TCI Developers Ltd, Vadilal Industries Ltd and Hubtown Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 13 February 2019.
Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries Ltd spiked 18.52% to Rs 7.68 at 12:02 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 3515 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3508 shares in the past one month.
Sathavahana Ispat Ltd soared 16.25% to Rs 8.8. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 3162 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5075 shares in the past one month.
TCI Developers Ltd surged 15.80% to Rs 388. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 220 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1038 shares in the past one month.
Vadilal Industries Ltd added 13.50% to Rs 512.8. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 13396 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1276 shares in the past one month.
Hubtown Ltd advanced 12.88% to Rs 39. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 51287 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5307 shares in the past one month.
