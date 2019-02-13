Volumes soar at Team Lease Services Ltd counter

Team recorded volume of 1.4 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 85.11 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1645 shares

Thyrocare Technologies Ltd, Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd, Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd, are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 13 February 2019.

Team recorded volume of 1.4 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 85.11 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1645 shares. The stock gained 1.87% to Rs.2,892.95. Volumes stood at 4604 shares in the last session.

saw volume of 51162 shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 40.1 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1276 shares. The stock increased 0.39% to Rs.496.10. Volumes stood at 1232 shares in the last session.

witnessed volume of 25171 shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 9.9 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2543 shares. The stock dropped 1.88% to Rs.347.50. Volumes stood at 1944 shares in the last session.

registered volume of 13.66 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 3.55 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.84 lakh shares. The stock rose 1.72% to Rs.67.95. Volumes stood at 2.18 lakh shares in the last session.

registered volume of 1.52 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 3.12 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 48796 shares. The stock rose 1.35% to Rs.172.15. Volumes stood at 48728 shares in the last session.

