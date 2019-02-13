Aksh Optifibre Ltd Falls 5.56%

JUST IN
Aksh Optifibre Ltd has lost 19.55% over last one month compared to 5.71% fall in S&P BSE Telecom index and 1.2% rise in the SENSEX

Aksh Optifibre Ltd lost 5.56% today to trade at Rs 19.55. The S&P BSE Telecom index is down 0.64% to quote at 974.14. The index is down 5.71 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, GTL Infrastructure Ltd decreased 3.57% and Reliance Communications Ltd lost 3.2% on the day. The S&P BSE Telecom index went down 31.64 % over last one year compared to the 5.78% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

