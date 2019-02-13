Aksh Optifibre Ltd Falls 5.56%

has lost 19.55% over last one month compared to 5.71% fall in BSE Telecom and 1.2% rise in the SENSEX

lost 5.56% today to trade at Rs 19.55. The BSE Telecom is down 0.64% to quote at 974.14. The is down 5.71 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Ltd decreased 3.57% and lost 3.2% on the day. The BSE Telecom index went down 31.64 % over last one year compared to the 5.78% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

has lost 19.55% over last one month compared to 5.71% fall in S&P BSE Telecom index and 1.2% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 44571 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 81828 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 44.5 on 14 Feb 2018. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 19.15 on 13 Feb 2019.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)