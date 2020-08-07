Mangalam Cement standalone net profit declines 58.46% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 32.10% to Rs 226.22 crore

Net profit of Mangalam Cement declined 58.46% to Rs 13.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 33.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 32.10% to Rs 226.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 333.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.226.22333.1620.5520.4137.0262.2221.3750.7813.8033.22

