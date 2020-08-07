Mangalam Cement standalone net profit declines 58.46% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 32.10% to Rs 226.22 croreNet profit of Mangalam Cement declined 58.46% to Rs 13.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 33.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 32.10% to Rs 226.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 333.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales226.22333.16 -32 OPM %20.5520.41 -PBDT37.0262.22 -41 PBT21.3750.78 -58 NP13.8033.22 -58
