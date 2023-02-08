Mangalam Global Enterprise consolidated net profit rises 241.67% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 123.77% to Rs 573.23 crore

Net profit of Mangalam Global Enterprise rose 241.67% to Rs 4.51 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.32 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 123.77% to Rs 573.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 256.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.573.23256.171.531.466.112.465.341.364.511.32

