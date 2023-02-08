JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Airo Lam consolidated net profit declines 8.15% in the December 2022 quarter

Brookfield India Real Estate Trust consolidated net profit declines 58.64% in the December 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Mangalam Global Enterprise consolidated net profit rises 241.67% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 123.77% to Rs 573.23 crore

Net profit of Mangalam Global Enterprise rose 241.67% to Rs 4.51 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.32 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 123.77% to Rs 573.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 256.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales573.23256.17 124 OPM %1.531.46 -PBDT6.112.46 148 PBT5.341.36 293 NP4.511.32 242

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Wed, February 08 2023. 07:41 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU