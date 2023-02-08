Mangalam Global Enterprise consolidated net profit rises 241.67% in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Mangalam Global Enterprise reports consolidated net profit of Rs 4.42 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Volumes soar at Indigo Paints Ltd counter
Board of Asian Paints approves investment of Rs 2000 cr to set up new water-based unit
Berger Paints appoints Kaushik Ghosh as CFO with immediate effect
Apar Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group
-
Sales rise 123.77% to Rs 573.23 croreNet profit of Mangalam Global Enterprise rose 241.67% to Rs 4.51 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.32 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 123.77% to Rs 573.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 256.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales573.23256.17 124 OPM %1.531.46 -PBDT6.112.46 148 PBT5.341.36 293 NP4.511.32 242
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU