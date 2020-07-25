Supreme Industries consolidated net profit declines 53.48% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 26.65% to Rs 1053.89 croreNet profit of Supreme Industries declined 53.48% to Rs 40.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 87.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 26.65% to Rs 1053.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1436.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales1053.891436.83 -27 OPM %10.7611.65 -PBDT105.94176.61 -40 PBT55.17127.07 -57 NP40.5387.12 -53
