JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

SKP Securities standalone net profit rises 364.29% in the June 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Supreme Industries consolidated net profit declines 53.48% in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 26.65% to Rs 1053.89 crore

Net profit of Supreme Industries declined 53.48% to Rs 40.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 87.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 26.65% to Rs 1053.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1436.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales1053.891436.83 -27 OPM %10.7611.65 -PBDT105.94176.61 -40 PBT55.17127.07 -57 NP40.5387.12 -53

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, July 25 2020. 13:54 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU