Supreme Industries consolidated net profit declines 53.48% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 26.65% to Rs 1053.89 crore

Net profit of Supreme Industries declined 53.48% to Rs 40.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 87.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 26.65% to Rs 1053.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1436.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.1053.891436.8310.7611.65105.94176.6155.17127.0740.5387.12

