Yash Pakka standalone net profit declines 86.18% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 50.98% to Rs 32.17 crore

Net profit of Yash Pakka declined 86.18% to Rs 1.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 8.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 50.98% to Rs 32.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 65.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.32.1765.6319.0624.354.0413.651.6511.361.158.32

