Yash Pakka standalone net profit declines 86.18% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 50.98% to Rs 32.17 croreNet profit of Yash Pakka declined 86.18% to Rs 1.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 8.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 50.98% to Rs 32.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 65.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales32.1765.63 -51 OPM %19.0624.35 -PBDT4.0413.65 -70 PBT1.6511.36 -85 NP1.158.32 -86
